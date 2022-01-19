Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $623.80 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,182,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,876 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.99% of AON worth $623,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 791,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,888,000 after purchasing an additional 42,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,837,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,452,000 after purchasing an additional 462,746 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.56.

AON stock opened at $272.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.75. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $202.32 and a 1-year high of $326.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21 and a beta of 0.89.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

