Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $631.16 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.19% of Progressive worth $631,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $109.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The company has a market capitalization of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,946 shares of company stock worth $7,144,764 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.