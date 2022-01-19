Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $660.83 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 5.21% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $660,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $53.16 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 23.16%.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Yankie sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $100,154.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.