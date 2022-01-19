Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,832,502 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 5.18% of Telefônica Brasil worth $678,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after purchasing an additional 403,268 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,243,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 60.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 286,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 80.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 174,439 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 9.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,899,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 166,555 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

