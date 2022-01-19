Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Raises Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,065,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 828,100 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 1.71% of Suncor Energy worth $519,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,547,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,545,000 after acquiring an additional 172,920 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 34,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $29.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

