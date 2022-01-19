Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 113,075 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,076,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,075 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 7.16% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $409,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,295,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,935,000 after purchasing an additional 228,942 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,638,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $619,315,000 after acquiring an additional 380,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,161,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,397,000 after acquiring an additional 128,577 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,996,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,266,000 after acquiring an additional 114,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 33.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,941,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,593,000 after acquiring an additional 731,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,292,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.30. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

