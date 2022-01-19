Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 1,468,997 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,983,483 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,468,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for 1.2% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 2.30% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $984,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Amundi bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter worth approximately $150,879,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 23,990 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $62.92 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.46 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

