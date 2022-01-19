Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 282,610 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,253,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,610 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.90% of Zscaler worth $328,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 623,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,794,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 600.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 202,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after purchasing an additional 173,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3,359.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 152,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 148,034 shares in the last quarter. 43.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zscaler from $326.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.15.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.75, for a total value of $2,203,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.42, for a total transaction of $622,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 77,267 shares of company stock valued at $24,458,582. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $259.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.93. The company has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.