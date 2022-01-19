Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 2,873,169 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,246,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873,169 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 7.19% of Zynga worth $589,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 17.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,806 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 174.8% during the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,032,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,854 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,060,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $421,088.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. Zynga Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.89 and a beta of 0.14.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

