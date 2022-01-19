Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 351,438 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,114,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 351,438 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 7.39% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $653,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. 96.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $60.59 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $37.38 and a 52-week high of $85.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director James P. Lederer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 59,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $4,112,704.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628 over the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

