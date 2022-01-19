Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 799,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 191,826 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $339,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of WST opened at $372.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $431.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.69. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

