Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,994,704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,506,329 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up 1.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.47% of Boston Scientific worth $910,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. FMR LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after buying an additional 17,054,254 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,761,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,651,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,497,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,117 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,831. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

