Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,748,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,090 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.99% of Match Group worth $431,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter worth about $4,333,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Match Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Match Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.11.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $115.87 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.09 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

