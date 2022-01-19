Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTY)’s share price traded down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 2,700 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARZTY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aryzta in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aryzta in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.64.

Aryzta AG engages in the production and distribution of baked goods. Its brands include La Brea Bakery, Otis Spunkmeyer and Cuisine De France. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

