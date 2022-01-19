Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,934 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.25% of Asana worth $47,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at $708,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 10.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at about $717,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 13,488.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 421,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 418,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.63 per share, with a total value of $32,815,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,503,733 shares of company stock valued at $323,425,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.77.

ASAN opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.96.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

