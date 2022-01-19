Ashish Mandelia Sells 1,982 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) VP Ashish Mandelia sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $11,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRSN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.66. 599,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.38.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.05). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 348,653.50% and a negative return on equity of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000.

MRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.