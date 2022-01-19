Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Stock Price Up 18%

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT)’s share price rose 18% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 3,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.20 million and a PE ratio of -16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29.

About Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT)

Asian Television Network International Limited engages in the pay television broadcasting and television broadcasting advertising primarily for the south Asian community in Canada. It operates 50 premium pay specialty television channels in 9 languages. The company offers its flagship ATN-HD general interest service; various Bollywood movie channels with approximately 100 movies a month; and various channels that include sports, news, music, lifestyle, spiritual, and regional language channels.

