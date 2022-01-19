Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,600 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 461,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 241,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

NYSE ASPN opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.10. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter worth approximately $16,757,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 355,277 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% during the third quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 318.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 274,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $6,784,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

