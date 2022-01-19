Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,481 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.53% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $15,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVIR opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.29). Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

