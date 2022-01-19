Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 357,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.27% of Atmos Energy worth $31,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,142,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,792,000 after acquiring an additional 49,885 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,891,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $105.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

