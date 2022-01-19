Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Down to $692.49

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $692.49, but opened at $668.18. Atrion shares last traded at $668.18, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $710.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 0.07.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.07%.

In other news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total transaction of $178,380.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atrion by 7.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 197,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $137,853,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Atrion by 32.2% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 32,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atrion by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,152,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atrion by 159.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

