AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lifted by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,028,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,838,545 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $81,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 149,735 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.4% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 86,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:T traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. The stock had a trading volume of 233,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,781,758. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

