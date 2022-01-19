AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Reduced by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,233 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $32,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12,500.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $26.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.