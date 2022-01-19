AT&T (T) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

AT&T (NYSE:T) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect AT&T to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AT&T to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of T opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. AT&T has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AT&T stock. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

