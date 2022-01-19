Auctus Market Cap Reaches $1.74 Million (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Auctus coin can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $1,809.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 10.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.59 or 0.00326069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00052078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,109,580 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

