Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $16.26

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.26, but opened at $17.14. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 6 shares traded.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AURA. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88.
Aura Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AURA)
Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
