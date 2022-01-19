Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.50

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 14548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.