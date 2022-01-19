Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the December 15th total of 828,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JG. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Mobile by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aurora Mobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Aurora Mobile in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.07 price target on the stock.

Shares of Aurora Mobile stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.18. Aurora Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 53.74% and a negative return on equity of 47.49%.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

