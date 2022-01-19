Automata Network Reaches Market Cap of $90.62 Million (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, Automata Network has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. Automata Network has a total market cap of $90.62 million and $6.87 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001255 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00058364 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.26 or 0.07438015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00062715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.85 or 0.99614862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00066117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.