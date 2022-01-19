Autonio (NIOX) Market Cap Reaches $4.16 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Autonio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Autonio has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $4.16 million and approximately $157,438.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00058364 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.26 or 0.07438015 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00062715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.85 or 0.99614862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00066117 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.