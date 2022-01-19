AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2,849.25

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,849.25 ($38.88) and last traded at GBX 2,930 ($39.98), with a volume of 318932 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,951 ($40.26).

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($61.40) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AVEVA Group from GBX 3,880 ($52.94) to GBX 3,750 ($51.17) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,269.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,657.97. The company has a market capitalization of £8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 13 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is presently -3.10%.

About AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

