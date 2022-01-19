Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.93% from the stock’s previous close.

ASM has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ASM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. 902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,727. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $86.40 million, a PE ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth about $42,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

