Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$1.25 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.40 target price on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

ASM stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.07. 52,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,562. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.40 million and a PE ratio of -12.16. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$0.96 and a 52-week high of C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 7.58.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

