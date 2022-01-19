Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Short Interest Update

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the December 15th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. Aviva has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.08.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

