Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CFO Sells $907,601.25 in Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

AVT traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $41.12. 22,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,545. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,914,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,450,000 after buying an additional 119,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Avnet by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avnet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after buying an additional 182,436 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,193,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after buying an additional 75,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after buying an additional 585,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

AVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.