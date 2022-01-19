Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.00. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

