Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. reduced its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 480,988 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $36,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $251,000. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

