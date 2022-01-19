AXIS Capital (AXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect AXIS Capital to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital stock opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AXIS Capital stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.