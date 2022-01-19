AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

AZEK stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.30. 1,530,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,066. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AZEK has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.47.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $475,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joe Ochoa sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $1,657,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,686,930. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,512,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,073,000 after purchasing an additional 542,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AZEK by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AZEK by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,558,000 after acquiring an additional 238,266 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AZEK by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

