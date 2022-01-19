B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 547,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,271,512 shares.The stock last traded at $3.63 and had previously closed at $3.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTG shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the third quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

