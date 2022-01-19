Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 61,630 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 119.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,630 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $21,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $229.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.60 and a 200-day moving average of $206.26. The firm has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.34 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.94.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.