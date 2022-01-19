Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 915,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,987 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in AT&T by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.4% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West raised its position in AT&T by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 86,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.12.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

