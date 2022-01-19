Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $159.54 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.5% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $159,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 8th. upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,239.08.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,719.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,885.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,805.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,732.83 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

