Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $19.58 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1,763.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 196,932 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned about 0.07% of Lennar worth $19,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,197,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Lennar by 105.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,105 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 64.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,771,000 after purchasing an additional 457,922 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,675,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $961,225,000 after purchasing an additional 381,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 64.2% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 660,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 258,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

LEN opened at $101.30 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $76.59 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

