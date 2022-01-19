Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $22.71 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,160 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Square were worth $22,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.46. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a PE ratio of 121.50, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.21, for a total value of $1,294,753.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,094 shares of company stock worth $8,494,506 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $330.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Square has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.61.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

