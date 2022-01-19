Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 41,963 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 841.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 213,819 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after buying an additional 191,104 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 682,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,106,000 after buying an additional 87,609 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.44. The company has a market cap of $159.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

