Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 13,287 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $24,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 330,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,462,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,412,238 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 293,654 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 176,023 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 85,692 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Comcast by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,482,511 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,917,000 after buying an additional 763,790 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $229.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

