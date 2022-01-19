Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 28,158 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,158 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $85,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 40.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $370.55 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $297.45 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $392.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

