Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,254 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.34% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $23,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,842,000 after purchasing an additional 460,066 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4,554.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,561,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,519,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,350,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,629,000 after purchasing an additional 166,108 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $108.31 on Wednesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $116.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.05.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

