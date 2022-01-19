Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 16,153 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,153 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,283,000 after buying an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,963,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,556,507,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,933,000 after purchasing an additional 393,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $136.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $241.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $138.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 134.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.15.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

